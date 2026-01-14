Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT Stock Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,013 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2,363.9% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

The trust’s primary investment activities focus on U.S.

