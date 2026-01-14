Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PDCC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

