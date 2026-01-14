abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VFL opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

