Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.28.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad range of credit instruments, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield debt, bank loans and emerging-market debt securities. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage and use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management.

The fund’s investment approach combines top-down credit allocation with bottom-up security selection.

