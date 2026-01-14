Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter — BAC beat EPS and revenue expectations, delivering a tidy profit beat and better-than-expected top-line. Investors view the print as confirmation of stable core performance across trading, NII and fee businesses. View Press Release

Strong quarter — BAC beat EPS and revenue expectations, delivering a tidy profit beat and better-than-expected top-line. Investors view the print as confirmation of stable core performance across trading, NII and fee businesses. Positive Sentiment: Company release and slides available — Management provided a slide deck and PR release with results that give investors timely detail on drivers and trends (useful for assessing sustainability of revenue/expense mix). View Slide Deck

Company release and slides available — Management provided a slide deck and PR release with results that give investors timely detail on drivers and trends (useful for assessing sustainability of revenue/expense mix). Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in December — reported short interest dropped ~21% to ~90.6M shares at 12/31, reducing potential near-term downside from short-covering dynamics and suggesting less bearish positioning. (Market data)

Short interest fell sharply in December — reported short interest dropped ~21% to ~90.6M shares at 12/31, reducing potential near-term downside from short-covering dynamics and suggesting less bearish positioning. (Market data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market prep priced in a close call — consensus expectations were near BAC’s print (LSEG/CNBC previews), and commentators (Zacks, Jim Cramer) expected another steady quarter; this limits surprise-driven volatility. Earnings Preview

Analyst and market prep priced in a close call — consensus expectations were near BAC’s print (LSEG/CNBC previews), and commentators (Zacks, Jim Cramer) expected another steady quarter; this limits surprise-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: BofA research notes broader market opportunities — the firm’s macro/research calls (e.g., AI-related bond market potential) support sector narratives but are not direct drivers of BAC’s near-term P&L. AI Bond Sales Note

BofA research notes broader market opportunities — the firm’s macro/research calls (e.g., AI-related bond market potential) support sector narratives but are not direct drivers of BAC’s near-term P&L. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy risk from proposed credit-card rate cap — President Trump’s suggested 10% cap on credit-card interest and subsequent industry pushback have pressured bank stocks and could meaningfully hit card revenue/consumer credit availability if enacted or if the policy debate intensifies. Banks Warn on 10% Cap

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.