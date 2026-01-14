Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.
- Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter — BAC beat EPS and revenue expectations, delivering a tidy profit beat and better-than-expected top-line. Investors view the print as confirmation of stable core performance across trading, NII and fee businesses. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Company release and slides available — Management provided a slide deck and PR release with results that give investors timely detail on drivers and trends (useful for assessing sustainability of revenue/expense mix). View Slide Deck
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in December — reported short interest dropped ~21% to ~90.6M shares at 12/31, reducing potential near-term downside from short-covering dynamics and suggesting less bearish positioning. (Market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market prep priced in a close call — consensus expectations were near BAC’s print (LSEG/CNBC previews), and commentators (Zacks, Jim Cramer) expected another steady quarter; this limits surprise-driven volatility. Earnings Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA research notes broader market opportunities — the firm’s macro/research calls (e.g., AI-related bond market potential) support sector narratives but are not direct drivers of BAC’s near-term P&L. AI Bond Sales Note
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy risk from proposed credit-card rate cap — President Trump’s suggested 10% cap on credit-card interest and subsequent industry pushback have pressured bank stocks and could meaningfully hit card revenue/consumer credit availability if enacted or if the policy debate intensifies. Banks Warn on 10% Cap
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
