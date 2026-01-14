Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.36.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $336.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $341.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,525,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.