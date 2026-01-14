Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $12.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.9167.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 710,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,197.04. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 472,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,446 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.3%

APLE stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.51%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.