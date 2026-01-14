Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,027,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,886,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,357,000 after buying an additional 549,497 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after buying an additional 1,362,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 793.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,855,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

