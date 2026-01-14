Comparing Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kaixin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kaixin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -7.39% -3.09% -0.89% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Kaixin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.12 -$4.43 billion ($3.39) -1.53 Kaixin $31.53 million 0.06 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Kaixin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Kaixin beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

