Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 189,252 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 435,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $7.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTF. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 345.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 77,062 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

