Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 189,252 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 435,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BTF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $7.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.
