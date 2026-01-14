Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.6150, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.