Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Decreases By 95.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,022 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 60,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.4031 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

