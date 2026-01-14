Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.6860, with a volume of 1646125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 181.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

