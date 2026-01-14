Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.6860, with a volume of 1646125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HMY
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 181.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.
In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.