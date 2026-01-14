One Day In July LLC Has $43.62 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,568 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

