Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,081 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.53% of Target worth $210,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Target by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 10.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 28,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.23.

Shares of Target stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

