Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 26,629 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.54% of ResMed worth $217,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ResMed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 69,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $254.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.25. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $497,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,125.59. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,495. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.09.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

