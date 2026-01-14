Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.33% of Johnson Controls International worth $232,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.21.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

