Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $544,000 in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,024 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,077 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,141 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,978.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -309.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 18.0%. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.94%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

