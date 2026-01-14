International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,536 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.83% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $128,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.