Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 216,836 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,836 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Baker Hughes worth $118,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BKR stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Featured Stories

