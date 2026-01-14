Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,974 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Veeva Systems worth $153,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,971,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,471,000 after buying an additional 210,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,705,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,113,000 after acquiring an additional 205,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

VEEV stock opened at $228.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

