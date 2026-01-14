Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 27,725 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $110.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

