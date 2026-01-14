Insider Buying: Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Insider Buys 8,036 Shares of Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Rees bought 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £883.96.

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of CREO opened at GBX 10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.76. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9.22 and a 1 year high of GBX 22.50. The firm has a market cap of £45.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive. The Group has developed the CROMA powered by Kamaptive full-spectrum adaptive technology to optimise surgical capability and patient outcomes.

