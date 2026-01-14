Insider Buying: Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Insider Buys 8,036 Shares of Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Rees bought 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £883.96.
Shares of CREO opened at GBX 10.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.76. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9.22 and a 1 year high of GBX 22.50. The firm has a market cap of £45.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive. The Group has developed the CROMA powered by Kamaptive full-spectrum adaptive technology to optimise surgical capability and patient outcomes.
