Nordea Investment Management AB Has $175.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Vulcan Materials worth $175,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VMC stock opened at $311.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,615. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.