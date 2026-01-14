TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.78% of TD SYNNEX worth $105,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $55,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,988.30. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,939 shares of company stock worth $3,690,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

