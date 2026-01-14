Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%.

Ramsdens Price Performance

RFX stock opened at GBX 412.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £133.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.34. Ramsdens has a 52 week low of GBX 196 and a 52 week high of GBX 435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Edward Herrick acquired 2,724 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 per share, with a total value of £9,942.60. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ramsdens

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.