Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $1,033,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla stock opened at $447.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.95 and a 200-day moving average of $397.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.