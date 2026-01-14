Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 149,000 Hecla Mining Company $HL

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,977.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.35%.The firm had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 426,679 shares of company stock worth $7,678,773 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

