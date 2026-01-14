TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,966,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,881,966,000 after acquiring an additional 258,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,968,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,928,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,521,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.40.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $217.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $6,461,324.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

