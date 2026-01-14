iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.