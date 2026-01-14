FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 218.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. UBS Group cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

