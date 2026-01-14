iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

