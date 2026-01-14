TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $123,302.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,973.15. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $201,235. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Stories

