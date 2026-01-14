TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Linde by 87.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $442.90 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $495.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.