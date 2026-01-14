American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($15.41). American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.82.

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators say AXP is resilient and could absorb regulatory changes better than peers — a view that supports the stock amid headline risk. American Express stock well-positioned to weather Trump’s credit card cap

Some analysts and commentators say AXP is resilient and could absorb regulatory changes better than peers — a view that supports the stock amid headline risk. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on AXP to $385 (neutral rating), suggesting upside exists if company fundamentals hold — a counterweight to headline-driven selling. Benzinga analyst price target note

JPMorgan raised its price target on AXP to $385 (neutral rating), suggesting upside exists if company fundamentals hold — a counterweight to headline-driven selling. Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces argue a 10% cap “won’t break anything,” noting scenarios where AXP could adapt through fees, product mix or underwriting changes — outcome depends on regulatory specifics. Seeking Alpha analysis

Opinion pieces argue a 10% cap “won’t break anything,” noting scenarios where AXP could adapt through fees, product mix or underwriting changes — outcome depends on regulatory specifics. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: the broker consensus is largely “Hold,” reflecting divided views on policy risk vs. long?run card franchise strength. Consensus rating report

Analyst coverage remains mixed: the broker consensus is largely “Hold,” reflecting divided views on policy risk vs. long?run card franchise strength. Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s public push for a 10% cap is the immediate headline driver; markets are pricing regulatory uncertainty that could compress card yields and rewards economics. CNBC coverage

President Trump’s public push for a 10% cap is the immediate headline driver; markets are pricing regulatory uncertainty that could compress card yields and rewards economics. Negative Sentiment: Big?bank executives warn a cap could reduce consumer access to credit and hurt revenue, amplifying investor concern about loan loss, underwriting shifts and lower interchange income for card issuers like AXP. Fox Business report

Big?bank executives warn a cap could reduce consumer access to credit and hurt revenue, amplifying investor concern about loan loss, underwriting shifts and lower interchange income for card issuers like AXP. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage shows premarket and intraday selling in bank and card stocks, plus at least one downgrade and headlines noting AXP shares falling — sentiment is pressured while political risk remains unresolved. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Market reaction: coverage shows premarket and intraday selling in bank and card stocks, plus at least one downgrade and headlines noting AXP shares falling — sentiment is pressured while political risk remains unresolved. Negative Sentiment: News outlets and market reports flagged sharp intraday moves and analyst notes calling out the policy risk as the primary reason for AXP’s recent weakness. Zacks coverage

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

