PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

