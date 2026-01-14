PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Key PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are bullish on a multi?year, industry?first collaboration with NVIDIA and Siemens that could accelerate supply?chain automation and insight-driven cost savings, supporting margin improvement and investor sentiment. Analysts Positive on Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is integrating AI into production and supply — a practical step that could improve productivity, reduce waste and support longer?term margin expansion. PepsiCo Integrates AI
- Positive Sentiment: Management added a VP for Chief Strategy & Transformation for India & South Asia, reinforcing regional strategic focus that could help revitalize growth in a key emerging market. Hiring in India & South Asia
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and research pieces highlight PepsiCo as attractively valued after recent weakness and point to buy ratings/raised targets from firms like Citi — this supports near?term buying interest. Analyst Coverage / Valuation Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes PEP outperformed the broader market on recent sessions and provides context on recent price action — useful for momentum traders but not a catalyst by itself. Zacks: Outperforms Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Several value/long?term pieces debate whether recent weakness presents a buying opportunity — these are mixed reads that may attract income/value investors because of the >4% dividend yield. Is PepsiCo Offering Long?Term Value?
- Negative Sentiment: Critics argue PepsiCo has “lost its way” and that a 4% dividend doesn’t offset strategic and execution concerns — negative narratives can pressure sentiment, especially among growth?oriented investors. Seeking Alpha: Lost Its Way
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks flags PFNA (product family) volume weakness and value sensitivity in snacks — core volume softness is a near?term headwind to revenue and margin pickup. PFNA Volume Concerns
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
