Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Vertiv worth $134,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

