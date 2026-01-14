Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $645,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809,950 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,849,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said there’s “a lot of value in Nike,” highlighting the stock as attractive amid market rotation and reinforcing a bullish narrative that can draw buyers. Jim Cramer says “there’s a lot of value in Nike”
- Positive Sentiment: Additional Cramer coverage frames Nike as “ahead of schedule” on its turnaround, which supports expectations that operational improvements could accelerate and justify higher multiples. “Nike (NKE) is Ahead of Schedule,” Says Jim Cramer
- Positive Sentiment: Nike signed its first major pickleball partnership with phenom Anna Leigh Waters, expanding brand exposure in a fast-growing sport and supporting top-line and lifestyle relevance in younger demographics. This is a clear marketing/partnership positive. Nike signs its first pickleball deal with phenom Anna Leigh Waters
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (Benzinga) notes shares are edging higher despite the company progressing more slowly than some expected on its turnaround — suggesting the move is sentiment-driven rather than earnings-driven so far. Nike Shares Edge Higher Tuesday: What’s Behind The Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider buying (including CEO Elliott Hill and some directors) signals confidence from management, but coverage cautions this is not a guaranteed catalyst — insiders can buy for many reasons while other insiders sold earlier. Investors should weigh these signals against broader flows. Nike insiders are buying – but the downside risk isn’t gone
- Neutral Sentiment: Legislative news (House passage of an AGOA extension) could modestly help sourcing flexibility for apparel supply chains over time, but the impact on near-term Nike fundamentals is indirect. Congress Vote: The House has passed H.R. 6500 – AGOA Extension Act
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades, price-target cuts and evidence of institutional selling are flagged in recent analysis; these factors create downside risk if upcoming fiscal-quarter results (mid-March) disappoint, which could trigger further downside despite current optimism. Nike Insiders Are Buying—But the Downside Risk Isn’t Gone
Shares of NKE stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.
Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
