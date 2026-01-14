El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.98. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 495.3% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 1,024,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 197.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 451,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 788.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 190,015 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 629,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

