Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 9,720 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of PACCAR worth $138,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $113.56) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $119.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. The trade was a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.