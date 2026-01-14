DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

DHLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DHL Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get DHL Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHL Group

DHL Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DHLGY opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. DHL Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts expect that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHL Group

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.