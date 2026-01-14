Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) & Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) Financial Analysis

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Pinnacle Food Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.28 billion 0.41 $142.20 million $1.63 22.43 Pinnacle Food Group $3.29 million 7.61 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Food Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Pinnacle Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Food Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Pinnacle Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.84% 6.63% 4.32% Pinnacle Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Pinnacle Food Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Pinnacle Food Group

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms. Our hydroponic growing systems include various sensors, growing trays, racks for growing trays, growing baskets, light panels, water tanks and consumables such as seeds, grow sponges and nutrient solutions. We also provide advice, agricultural data intelligence, controllable data applications that assist users to manage growing conditions, environmental design consulting, equipment installation, and agricultural technical support to the users of our equipment. We intend to provide such equipment and services to urban farms (such as organic vegetable farms) in early 2025 and to smart greenhouses and large-scale farming systems later in 2025. Our core technology is based on real-time remote data monitoring, utilizing off-the-shelf sensors we have purchased from third parties. Based on the data received from the installed sensors and analyzed at a data center using big data structures and machine learning training models developed for us by third parties, we provide data intelligence to users of our hydroponic growing systems through our mobile application. The sensors installed on our hydroponic growing systems extract a large amount of data from the growth process of the vegetables. This data is transmitted to our data center, where it is processed using big data structures and machine learning models. While the data structures and machine learning models were initially developed by third parties, we continuously fine-tune them based on the environmental data obtained from our hydroponic growing systems. As the data grows over time, we periodically update and retrain the models to incorporate new patterns observed in the feedback loop. The recommendations we provide through our mobile application are both data-driven and highly customized to each user’s specific growing environment. Our customers can access real-time insights and personalized summary data through our mobile application, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize their planting. Prior to entering the smart farming solution business in 2023, we were engaged in the sale of ginseng and provided consulting services with respect to its cultivation. We ceased to sell ginseng and provide consulting service with respect to its cultivation in 2023 to concentrate on our smart farming solution business. Our principal executive offices are located in Vancouver, Canada.

