Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHNGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuehne & Nagel International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from an “equal weight” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th.

Get Kuehne & Nagel International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHNGY

Kuehne & Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kuehne & Nagel International has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Kuehne & Nagel International had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne & Nagel International will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.