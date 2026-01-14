Financial Comparison: National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and National Beverage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $15.35 billion 2.45 $1.44 billion $1.16 23.90 National Beverage $1.20 billion 2.57 $186.82 million $1.99 16.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage. National Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of National Beverage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 9.78% 11.19% 5.13% National Beverage 15.55% 39.29% 27.10%

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 2 8 10 0 2.40 National Beverage 2 0 0 0 1.00

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus price target of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. National Beverage has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than National Beverage.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. Its U.S. Coffee segment offers finished goods relating to K-Cup pods, single serve brewers, specialty coffee, and ready to drink coffee products through Keurig.com website. The International segment provides sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the manufacture and distribution of branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages; and sales in Canada from the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to the Company's single serve brewers, KCup pods, and other coffee products. It serves retailers, third-party bottlers and distributors, retail partners, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. The company offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Snapple, Mott's, The Original Donut Shop, Clamato, and Core Hydration brand name. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

