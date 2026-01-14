Analyzing ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProPetro and Freestone Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 1 4 4 0 2.33 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

ProPetro currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given ProPetro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProPetro and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro -1.31% -0.06% -0.04% Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPetro and Freestone Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.73 -$137.86 million ($0.17) -59.33 Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Freestone Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPetro.

Summary

ProPetro beats Freestone Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

