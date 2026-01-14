RaveDAO (RAVE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.72 Million

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. RaveDAO has a market cap of $77.47 million and $8.72 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RaveDAO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One RaveDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RaveDAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,024.95 or 1.00326498 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,026.41 or 0.99621909 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RaveDAO Profile

RaveDAO was first traded on November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao. The official message board for RaveDAO is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20. RaveDAO’s official website is ravedao.com.

Buying and Selling RaveDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.34099809 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $12,054,002.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaveDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RaveDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RaveDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RaveDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.