Caldera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.78 Million (ERA)

Caldera (ERA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Caldera token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Caldera has a market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caldera has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,024.95 or 1.00326498 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,026.41 or 0.99621909 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Caldera

Caldera’s genesis date was July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official message board is www.caldera.xyz/blog. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz.

Buying and Selling Caldera

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.22059145 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $16,606,082.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

