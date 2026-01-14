Boundless Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.77 Million (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Boundless token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Boundless has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Boundless has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $13.77 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boundless alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,024.95 or 1.00326498 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,026.41 or 0.99621909 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Token Profile

Boundless launched on September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,023,316,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,509,390 tokens. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz. The official message board for Boundless is boundless.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Boundless

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,023,316,221 with 226,509,138 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.11787186 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $11,056,977.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boundless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boundless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boundless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boundless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.