Dignity Gold Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 57% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $372.32 thousand worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.7104571 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $384,070.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

