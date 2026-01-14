pumpBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.49 Thousand (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $70.88 and $77.49 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 743 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 743.21246069 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.02844736 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $78,212.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

